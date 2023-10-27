Record-breaking Performance: Our Province’s Medal Count Soars at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Hangzhou Asian Para Games: 5 Golds and 2 Silvers for Our Province

By Sha Zhaohua Hewei

Hangzhou, October 26 – On the fourth competition day of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, our province achieved remarkable success, securing 5 golds and 2 silvers. With these latest wins, our province’s medal tally stands at an impressive 15 golds, 4 silvers, and 3 bronzes.

The women’s 100-meter race in the track and field competition witnessed our province’s talented female sprinters showcasing their skills and winning several gold medals. Wen Xiaoyan, Shi Yiting, Zhou Xia, Jiang Fenfen, and other athletes from our province exhibited their exceptional abilities, creating memorable moments of victory.

In the women’s 100m T35 final, Zhou Xia shattered the Asian Para Games record with a time of 13.86 seconds, clinching the gold medal. Another Chinese athlete, Guo Qianqian, secured the silver medal in the same event.

Wen Xiaoyan and Jiang Fenfen competed fiercely in the women’s 100m T37 final. Wen Xiaoyan set a new world record with a remarkable time of 12.59 seconds, earning her the gold medal, while Jiang Fenfen secured the silver medal with a time of 13.29 seconds.

In the women’s T36 100m final, Shi Yiting demonstrated her dominance by winning the championship in 14.56 seconds.

Moving to the field events, Wei Enlong claimed the silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 competition with a distance of 14.93 meters.

On the shooting range, Huang Xing continued to shine for our province in the (P3) SH1 mixed group 25-meter pistol final. Adding another gold medal to his collection, he displayed outstanding marksmanship, achieving a score of 27 points and breaking the Asian Para Games record in the process. Overall, the shooting athletes from our province concluded their events with remarkable success, securing a total of 3 gold medals and 1 bronze.

In the swimming arena, Tang Qian also brought home another gold medal for our province in the men’s S6 400-meter freestyle competition. Setting a new Asian record with a time of 5 minutes, 08 seconds, and 21 seconds, Tang Qian demonstrated his prowess in the pool. With this victory, he has now won 2 gold medals for our province in swimming events.

Our province’s athletes have once again demonstrated their exceptional skills and determination at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. Their outstanding performances have made us proud and reinforced our position among the top contenders in the Games.

(First trial: Liu Le; Second trial: Wang Yaqi; Third trial: Yu Zhenhua)

