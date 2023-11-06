Record-Breaking Success for Colombian Delegation in Pan American Games

Colombia Sets New Record in Pan American Games

Colombia concluded its participation in the Pan American Games held in Santiago, Chile, and achieved a new record. The Olympic cycle competition ended on Sunday, November 5, with Colombian athletes proudly representing their country.

In the final events of speed skating, squash, and bowling, Colombia added to its victories, helping them secure the sixth position in the medal table. The team achieved a remarkable total of 29 gold medals, surpassing their previous records in the Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019 editions, where they managed to secure 27 gold medals.

Overall, the Colombian delegation won a total of 101 medals, consisting of 29 gold, 38 silver, and 34 bronze. These outstanding achievements highlight the dedication and talent of Colombian athletes in various disciplines.

However, the United States emerged as the overall champion of the Pan American Games, dominating the competition with a staggering 286 medals, including 124 gold, 75 silver, and 87 bronze.

Colombia’s success in the Pan American Games highlights the country’s commitment to sports and its ability to compete at an international level. The achievements of Colombian athletes serve as an inspiration for future generations and demonstrate the potential of the nation in various sporting disciplines.

As the Pan American Games come to a close, Colombia can be proud of its outstanding performance and the new records set in terms of medal count. The Colombian delegation’s success is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and talent in showcasing the country’s name on the international stage.