A birthday present that couldn’t be more beautiful. Today, the unforgettable Alessandro Talotti would have turned 42 and the International Federation has recognized the Udin Jump Development event, the event conceived and built by the champion from Campoformido, as the first and most important high jump event in Italy and even , the third in the world in the ranking.

In just four years, therefore, the event that draws the best interpreters of the specialty to the PalaIndoor Ovidio Bernes of Feletto, has grown to the point of being considered among the main events of the international sub-scale high jump.

For the staff who are carrying out Alessandro’s initiative, who was born in Udine on 7 October 1980 and passed away on 16 May 2021, this is a huge satisfaction. Increasingly, the constant presence in Friuli, in recent years, of a legend like the Cuban record holder Javier Sotomayor, longtime friend of Talotti himself, had already turned the spotlight on the Udine event which, over the years, has also been able to develop through initiatives collateral and high-profile educational activities. Also the late “JJ”, in parallel with Udin Jump, had also given the opening of “Udin Lab”, the technical scientific laboratory, in collaboration with the University of Motor Science.

Bringing applied science to jumping platforms and athletics tracks has ensured an exponential growth in the general attention of students, teachers and enthusiasts in the sector. As well as the sporting and social activity dedicated to schools, in particular to the weak phases of Friulian youth, it has allowed Udin Jump to bring the fun of high jump to institutions and environments usually dedicated only to didactic education.

The president of Udin Jump Massimo Patriarca, the technical and organizational director Mario Gasparetto, with Cristian Gerussi, president of Libertas Udine, and Eliseo Rainone, marketing director of the event, together with all the collaborators are already at work for the 2023 edition. Last February’s meeting has already archived important numbers in terms of media attention and recognition from all over the sports world, recording six-figure numbers in the television and web audience and in interactions on social networks.

The fifth edition of Udin Jump Development, scheduled for the end of January 2023, promises to do better, always raising the bar, as Alessandro Talotti loved to do.