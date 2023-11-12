Record-breaking Youth Club Performance in Track, Field, and Swimming Competitions

Middle School Track and Field Athlete Shines at Youth League, Breaking Records

On November 11th, the Youth League saw an impressive display of talent as middle school athlete Zhang Jiajun from Jiangsu team broke the national middle school record in the men’s 200-meter track and field event with a time of 20.96 seconds. Not only did he set a new record, but his performance also surpassed that of the university champion, demonstrating his exceptional skill and potential in the sport.

In addition to Zhang’s outstanding performance, the competition also witnessed remarkable achievements in various other events. Chen Mingjie from Peking University stood out in the swimming competition, clinching his fifth gold medal in this year’s Youth League. Meanwhile, in the javelin throw and shot put events, Gao Longyu from the Fujian team and Ge Tingshuo from the Beijing team set new records, adding to the excitement of the competition.

The open weightlifting competition also featured impressive displays of strength and skill. Qian Feixiang from the Nanjing team set a national youth record, while Pan Yunhua from the Chengdu team achieved a national youth record in the clean and jerk category.

In the swimming competition, 16 gold medals were awarded, with notable performances from athletes such as Chen Mingjie and Luo Youyang from the Guangdong team, who have collectively won multiple gold medals in the competition.

The Youth League also saw exceptional talent in other sports, such as badminton, fencing, gymnastics, rock climbing, boxing, and weightlifting, showcasing the diversity of skills and abilities among young athletes.

The outstanding performances at the Youth League are a testament to the dedication and talent of young athletes across China, setting the stage for their continued success in the world of sports.

