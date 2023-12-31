Record: European champion Belgian Cats play in front of a packed Sportpaleis against Olympic and world champion America

No fewer than 14,000 spectators will attend the Belgian Cats’ match against America in the Sportpaleis. — © GOYVAERTS/GMAX Agency

European champion Belgian Cats have created a wonderful scoop and Belgian record. It is the first Belgian women’s team to sell out the Sportpaleis. This for the gala match, “The Battle of the Champs”, at the Olympic qualifying tournament on Thursday, February 8 and versus Olympic and world champion America.

On the last day of 2023, Basketball Belgium scored a penalty. No fewer than 14,000 tickets were sold for the match between European champion Belgium versus Olympic and world champion America. That is also a record for a women’s competition in Belgian team sports. The previous record in women’s football was held by Standard Liège, with 9,027 supporters. Amerka comes to Antwerp with a star team and with big names from the WNBA such as Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, etc…

The Sports Palace can normally accommodate approximately 18,000 spectators for a basketball match. The record for a Belgian basketball match in the Sportpaleis was set on the Night of the Giants and in 2019. Then no fewer than 17,255 spectators attended the Telenet Giants Antwerp versus Brussels match. That record would normally also be wiped off the tables by the Belgian Cats. But because the finals (women’s/men’s) of the Belgian Volleyball Cup will also take place on Saturday, February 10, in the Antwerp sports temple, the backstage side is closed. After all, a beautiful stage is being built there for, among other things, the awards ceremony.

European champion Belgian Cats want to qualify for the Olympic Games for the second time in a row in Antwerp. — © BELGA

14 more teams for 10 places for Paris 2024

At the Olympic qualifying tournament, the Belgian Cats, led by national coach Rachid Méziane, can secure a place at the Olympic Games for the second consecutive time and after Tokyo 2021. Another 14 teams are in the running for the 10 remaining places. Host country France and reigning Olympic champion America are already assured of a place. The Belgian Cats therefore have to leave one country (Nigeria or Senegal) behind them at the qualifying tournament in Antwerp. In addition to the Olympic qualifying tournament in Antwerp, tournaments will also take place in Brazil, China and Hungary.

Program Olympic qualifying tournament Antwerp

Thursday February 8, 2024

18u15 Senegal – Nigeria

8:45 PM Belgium – Senegal

Sunday February 11, 2024

4:45 PM Belgium – Nigeria

19u15 Senegal – USA

