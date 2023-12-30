Record for Australian Open prize money

The Australian Open prize money reaches the record figure of 86.5 million Australian dollars, with an increase of 10 million (13% more than the last edition).

Compared to 2015 which was 40 million, the prize money has actually doubled, while it has quadrupled in the last 20 years.

Compared to the previous edition, there is a 20% increase for those who are defeated in the first qualifying round who take home $31,250. The first doubles and singles rounds of the main draw, however, grew by 16 and 13 percent respectively.

“We have increased the prize money for each round of the Australian Open with the largest increases in the qualifying and early rounds of singles and doubles,” tournament director Craig Tiley said. “It is vital to the continued success of the Australian Open that we ensure the world‘s best players receive adequate compensation as we know this allows players to invest in their careers and, in many cases, helps set them up for success throughout . year. We want to ensure that Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and that players and their teams have everything they need to help them play their best and continue to enjoy the Happy Slam.”

