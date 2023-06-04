Home » Record for Djokovic: For the 17th time in the quarterfinals
Sports

Record for Djokovic: For the 17th time in the quarterfinals

by admin
Record for Djokovic: For the 17th time in the quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic continues to show no weaknesses at the French Open. The Serbian tennis star won 6:3 6:2 6:2 against the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday and reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the 17th time. He did this more often than any other professional at the clay court classic.

So far, the 36-year-old has shared this record with Rafael Nadal. Djokovic can continue to hope for his 23rd title in a Grand Slam tournament, which would leave the Spaniard behind.

Djokovic drew his game against the world number 94 in 1:57 hours. Varillas went through largely effortlessly and thus remained in the tournament without losing a set. Since 2010 he has consistently reached at least the round of the top eight at the Stade Roland Garros.

Djokovic now meets the Russian Karen Chatschanov, who was the first player to win his round of 16 game. The 27-year-old defeated the Italian Lorenzo Sonego 1: 6 6: 4 7: 6 (9/7) 6: 1. At the US Open and Australian Open, the eleventh in the world rankings had recently reached the semifinals.

More dazu in French Open

See also  Wang Shun's 400-meter medley at the National Games holds three consecutive championships until 2025

You may also like

The “Village Super League” team built by the...

The Ashes: England spinner Jack Leach ruled out...

Vojtová and Hilgertová were in the semi-finals of...

Lakers ready to match offers up to 100...

Gogl-Walli breaks the 400m World Championship standard in...

Lionel Messi officially bid farewell to Ligue 1...

Berardi approaches, but depends on Diaz

zeman interview – Tiscali Sport

without a rival, Max Verstappen wins the Spanish...

It’s official: Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy