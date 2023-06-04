Record for Djokovic: For the 17th time in the quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic continues to show no weaknesses at the French Open. The Serbian tennis star won 6:3 6:2 6:2 against the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday and reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the 17th time. He did this more often than any other professional at the clay court classic.

So far, the 36-year-old has shared this record with Rafael Nadal. Djokovic can continue to hope for his 23rd title in a Grand Slam tournament, which would leave the Spaniard behind.

Djokovic drew his game against the world number 94 in 1:57 hours. Varillas went through largely effortlessly and thus remained in the tournament without losing a set. Since 2010 he has consistently reached at least the round of the top eight at the Stade Roland Garros.

Djokovic now meets the Russian Karen Chatschanov, who was the first player to win his round of 16 game. The 27-year-old defeated the Italian Lorenzo Sonego 1: 6 6: 4 7: 6 (9/7) 6: 1. At the US Open and Australian Open, the eleventh in the world rankings had recently reached the semifinals.

