Of Salvatore Riggio

Manchester City overwhelms Leipzig with 7 goals, the Norwegian scored five before leaving the field to applause. Before him, Messi and Luiz Adriano had succeeded in just one match

Five goals from 22′ to 57′. Erling Haaland non si ferma and it never ceases to amaze. the great protagonist of the evening of the Champions League against Leipzig, of the amazing victory of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who then replaces the Norwegian in the 63rd minute. With these five seals Haaland equals the record of Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano. La Pulce was the first player in football history to score five goals in a single Champions League match. It was 2012 and Barcelona won 7-1 against German side Bayer Leverkusen. What do the two have in common? The coach. In 2012 as today coach Pep Guardiola. Eleven years ago he sat on the Catalan bench, now he’s chasing the Champions League dream with the Citizens. And he has an extra Haaland. Instead, Luiz Adriano succeeded in a 7-0 Shakhtar-Bate Borisov on 21 October 2014.

Returning to the Norwegian champion, a few months ago he became the fastest to reach 20 goals in the English league: he did it in 14 games, surpassing in this special ranking players of the caliber of Kevin Phillips (21), Andrew Cole (23), Ruud van Nistelrooy, Diego Costa and Tony Yeboah (26). If he continues to score with this frequency, Haaland will certainly beat Alan Shearer, England’s all-time leading goalscorer with 34 goals in a season. That of 1994-95 with the Blackburn Rovers jacket. Right now, in the English league, Haaland has 28 goals in 26 games. Monstrous numbers for a boy who is very attentive to his diet. See also Wang Zhelin scored 17+10 for a strong recovery and the top 5 fouls in the final quarter to overwhelm Shen Zijie_Shanghai Men's Basketball_Shenzhen_Rebounds

He has repeatedly admitted that he has adopted the Cristiano Ronaldo model to take care of his body. A few months ago in a documentary called Haaland: The Big Decision, she told the background on his diet. Its daily requirement provides the beauty of about six thousand calories. To get what is necessary, Haaland uses not only chicken, pasta, fish, vegetables without oil and salt, but also something else: pieces of heart and cow’s liver. You don’t eat these things, but I take care of taking care of my body. I think that eating quality food that is as local as possible (a reference to the possibility of following the production chain closely, ed), is the most important thing. People say meat is bad, but which one? The meat you tease? Or the local grass-eating cow right nearby? I eat the heart and the liver, she said. And these are the results.