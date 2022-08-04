Rome, August 4, 2022 – Il hot record of this terrifying estate 2022 it is not finished yet. Another very strong African blaze is in fact already coming in the next few hours, with still peaks of 38-40 ° C and unbearable heat. But we see good news on the horizon: from Sunday il mighty African anticyclone it may lose power and leave room for thunderstorms and quick refreshments starting from the North.

Thus, the next few hours will see the further expansion of a wedge di North African high pressure (with temperatures 10-12 ° C higher than the average for the period) along a southwest – northeast axis: the heat wave will in fact hit France, Germany and Alpine regions intensely. And also in Italy we will live a short one strong African blaze until Saturday in gradual extension from the center-north to the south.

But let’s get back to good news: the latest model updates indicate the probability of a partial subsidence of the African anticyclonic field from Sunday, with the arrival of sometimes intense thunderstorms at Nord: we may also have a drop in maximums of 7-8 ° C. Good news followed by another good news: next week, thunderstorms and drop in temperatures they could affect almost all of Italy, especially in the afternoon with a more ‘decent’ climate for a few days. It might seem like bad news, but never as this year the arrival of rains, thunderstorms and wind is welcome, even if with the risk of some violent phenomenon due to the excessive heat accumulated in the last few days.

Andrea Garbinato, of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the possibility of showers from the Alps to Sicily for the next week, in a context that is more late in spring than in summer: in the morning prevalence of sunshine, in the afternoon patchy showers. The rains they will start on Sunday throughout Northern Italy, while from Monday they will move south and start on Tuesday, involving a large part of southern Italy. It must be said that, being in the period of the Solleone, the climatologically warmest for Italy, the maximum temperatures will still be well above 30 ° C, but much more bearable. Confirming that the forecasts beyond 3-4 days must be updated and checked daily, we feed with our optimism this hope of water and fresh, two words that have now become very rare in the meteorological vocabulary.

Here are the forecasts for the next few days in detail.

Thursday 4. In the North: sun and heat well above the average for the period. In the Center: sun and intense heat well above the average for the period. In the South: sunny and warm.

Friday 5. In the North: sun and intense heat well above the average for the period. In the Center: sun and intense heat well above the average for the period. In the South: sunny and warm above the average for the period.

Saturday 6. In the North: sun and heat well above the average for the period, some thunderstorms from late afternoon possible even in the plains.

to the center: sun and intense heat well beyond the average for the period. In the South: sunny and warm well above the average for the period.

Trend. From Sunday possible thunderstorms in the North with locally intense phenomena, sometimes even on Monday; always hot in the Center-South but with a gradual subsidence of the high pressure in the new week and frequent afternoon showers.

Never before has the arrival of rains been so awaited as this year, as we have said, also because the Po has reached a new negative record: the average flow rate of the river at Pontelagoscuro (last survey before the delta) was, in July, equal to 160.48 cubic meters per second, 32.29% less than the previous negative record of average monthly flow, recorded in July 2006 This year the new minimum flow rate record was also reached, with only 104.3 cubic meters per second (24 July). This was revealed by the weekly report of the Anbi Observatory (the association of basin consortia) on Water Resources.

