Sports

by admin
04/09/2023 at 15:59

CEST


The last paradise of the record trade is in the Asian country, where not only is the cult of vinyl very much alive, but CDs continue to be treated as a product of great consumption

We have often looked to Japan to anticipate what will happen, and in the musical field, what we now see is somewhat disconcerting: the country of the recently deceased Ryuichi Sakamoto is not at the forefront in the immolation of physical formats, but everything contrary, since it keeps the old record stores very much alive, and not only as vinyl cult sanctuaries but also treating the reviled CD as an object of great consumption.

I had heard about Japan for years as the ultimate paradise for record buyers, and these days, after combing the Tokyo street map (and snooping through those in Kyoto and Osaka) on my debut in the country, I can vouch for it. amaze the ostentatiousness of a bastion like Tower Records, chain that, in its country of origin, the United States, lowered the blind in 2006 and that here looks so cool, almost as if streaming had not existed.

‘Megastores’ located in urban centers and frequented not only by melancholic ‘boomers’ (who these days sigh before the exhibition, at Tower Records, of the photos of the Deep Purple concert at the Budokan, in 1972, by Tadayuki Naitohwhich illustrated that ‘Live in Japan’ titled ‘Made in Japan’ in the rest of the world) but also for young fans of j-pop and k-pop. There, in this material of idols, with glossy designs and multiple editions, there is the explanation of a phenomenon that the large figures confirm: the physical format represented in Japan, in 2021, 70% of the market, compared to 13% in Spain.

Cathy Claret record in a record store in Tokyo. |

And there is the attachment to vinyl and to the sale, with a circuit of shops that, in Tokiobecomes strong in Shibuya. Stores like Disk Union, where I located copies of the Flower Travellin’ Band, legendary Japanese psychedelic hard rock group, that warehouse of rarities and bargains called Recofan, and another chain that was considered almost extinct, HMV, in one of whose buckets rested, defiantly, an LP Francoise Hardy, ‘Gin and tonic’ (1980), with its irresistible strip in incomprehensible writing.

See also  Serie C, Group C: success for Catania and Palermo, Ternana beats Avellino and returns to Serie B

Japanese records, that exotic object of desire. What does that country have to have welcomed unique editions of international artists, from Gary Moore to Blur? At the Kyoto Tower this Saturday I got the last of our Cathy Claret, ‘Así soy yo’, an album only released in Japan, where it has an active core of fans. And Rosalia? There it was, in the letter erre, albeit without any promotional fanfare. Despite the nods to Japanese culture in her music, lyrics and aesthetics, the voice of ‘Sakura’ does not sweep this corner of the planet. For now.

