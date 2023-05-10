Record missed: Freiburg II loses at 1860 Munich

Status: 06.05.2023 4:10 p.m

The second team of SC Freiburg lost to 1860 Munich despite a strong performance and numerous chances to score. The Badeners missed a new record.

The sports club could have broken a record on Saturday. With a victory at the lions, the team of coach Thomas Stamm could have set a new record for second substitutions in the 3rd division. The old one dates back to the 2019/20 season, when Bayern Munich’s second team scored 65 points in their championship season. After the 1-0 defeat at 1860 Munich, Freiburg remains second in the table with 64 points.

The 15,000 spectators in the sold-out stadium on Grünwalder Strasse, including 150 Freiburg fans, saw an even game in the early stages. After 13 minutes, the early disturbing guests had their first chance to score. Striker Vincent Vermeij (15 goals this season) had a free shot on the edge of the area, but Löwen goalkeeper Hiller made a strong save. Shortly thereafter, Freiburg almost took the lead when Munich defender Verlaat unhappily headed the ball in the direction of his own goal. Hiller was attentive again and saved the lions from falling behind with a brilliant act.

Shock just before the break

A little later, 1860 almost took the lead. But Boyamba’s left-footed shot from ten meters flew just over the Freiburg goal. The biggest goal opportunity in this first half then in the 38th minute. After a good free-kick variant, Kehl spectacularly hit the crossbar of the Löwen-Tor from a good 20 meters away. Hiller would have been powerless.

Shortly before the half-time whistle, the Freiburgers had taken their toll on their chances. Munich’s Raphael Holzhäuser, a former professional at VfB Stuttgart, sunk a free kick from a half-right position into the visitors’ goal with his strong left foot. Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu, who has hardly been tested before, had no chance. With this harsh setback and a 0:1 deficit, we went into the dressing room.

Lots of chances, no goals

After the change, substitute lion striker Marcel Bär drew attention to himself. However, the 30-year-old did not put enough pressure behind the ball when he shot. Bär will be associated with SC Freiburg II for the coming season. He could come as a replacement for striker Vermeij. It currently seems unlikely that the Dutchman will stay.

Freiburg increasingly took the initiative in the second half and, as in the first half, created numerous chances to score. But Vermeij and Rosenfelder didn’t put the ball in the lion’s goal. Thus, after this unfortunate 1-0 defeat, the South Baden team had to start their journey home without any points in their luggage.

In the table, Freiburg (64 points) remains in second place behind Elversberg (70 points). The leaders come to the top game in Freiburg’s Dreisam Stadium next Saturday (2 p.m.).