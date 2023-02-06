Almost half a million people in the arenas, average viewers on free-to-air TV up 10% and 53 million views on the LBA social platforms.

The first leg of Serie A UnipolSai recorded a total of 428,404 spectators for an overall proceeds of close to 6 million Euros.

The 3 races with the greatest attendance were the Lombard derby between EA7 Emporio Armani Milano and Openjobmetis Varese with 9,979 spectators, followed by EA7 Emporio Armani Milano-Bertram Yachts Tortona with 9,622 and Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro-Virtus Segafredo Bologna with 8,934.

ELEVEN DOUBLE ITS USERS COMPARED TO THE BEGINNING OF THE SEASON. ON DMAX AND NOVE THE AVERAGE VIEWERS GROW BY 10%, THE SHARE BY 48% WITH OVER 6 MILLION CUMULATIVE CONTACTS

In the first of the 3 seasons for which it was awarded the pay rights to the Serie A championship and Lega Events, ELEVEN, with over half a million hours of streaming enjoyed between live and on-demand events in the first round alone, recorded a number of users more than doubled from the first to the fifteenth day.

Also significant are the data concerning the free-to-air television exposure of Serie A UnipolSai which saw the Warner Bros Discovery group win the “free to air” rights to the championship and League Events.

In the first 15 days of the championship, the average number of spectators grew by +10% compared to last year (the free-to-air match was broadcast on Rai Sport, today DMAX/Nove), with a share growing by +48% while the cumulative number of contacts was over 6.6 million people, +124% compared to last year, with an average of 650,000 people per match.

53 MILLION VIEWS ON LBA’S SOCIAL MEDIA, WEBSITE AND APP: INSTAGRAM THE MOST PRODUCTIVE PLATFORM, TIK TOK THE MOST GROWING

In the first round, the Lega Basket, thanks to the activities put in place with the support of Infront, Official Advisor, recorded very significant data on its channels: between social networks, website and app, 53 million LBA contents were viewed of times. Instagram is confirmed, numbers in hand, the most productive platform with 14 million views; great rise for TikTok which, at the halfway point, gave excellent results, generating 7 and a half million views.

At the same time, thanks to an important involvement of Community partners, VIPs and Influencers guests of the LBA, the League has amplified its impact in the digital world by generating a further 35 million views, for a total, therefore, of almost 90 million views in just over of three months.