Record offer of 300 million euros from Saudi Arabia for Kylian Mbappé: it would be the most expensive ever

Il club saudi from the Pro League Al Hilal submitted the highest bid ever in football history for Kylian Mbappe, striker French of the Paris Saint Germain. The offer recordwhich would exceed the one with which PSG bought the Brazilian Neymar per 222 million In the 2017 from Barcelona, ​​expects a stake of 300 million Of euro for the purchase of the player’s card, which could go to the PSG coffers. From 400 million it would be instead biennial contract for the player. The relationship between Mbappé and PSG seems to be strong crisisso much so that the striker was excluding dal pre-season tour what the club is doing in Japan these days. Also, the contract di Mbappé con il Psg will expire in the summer of 2024and it is already considered highly probable that its future will be away from Paris.

Although the attacker has declared his intention to stay at PSG next season, the French club are very much afraid of lose it a parameter zero next year. The PSG is in fact certain that Mbappé has agreed and transfer free to Real Madrid for next summer, while Parisian sources say he would benefit from a fee upon signing 160 million Of euro if he moved to the Spanish capital when the contract expired. In recent days, several clubs have been interested in buying the Frenchman, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter and Barcelona. The eventual sale of the Frenchman in this summer market session would allow PSG to ensure a return on Mbappé’s investment, which cost 180 million of euros in the 2017 e renewed last year with a new plus contract onerous when Real Madrid had already shown interest in the striker.

Al Hilal are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs that are now majority owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)a sovereign wealth fund with assets under management reportedly worth over 500 billion pounds. Mbappé’s transfer operation to Saudi Arabia would be the biggest statement of his at the moment forza within sporty ed economic.

