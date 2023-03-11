Status: 03/10/2023 3:30 p.m

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 86th World Cup at the Giant Slalom World Cup in Åre. In doing so, she equaled Ingemar Stenmark’s record.

It’s done: Mikaela Shiffrin has broken Ingemar Stenmark’s long-term record. At the giant slalom in Åre, the American once again drove in her own league. Already in the starting house before the final round, the 86th World Cup victory of her career could not be taken away from her.

World Cup victory in Åre – the circle closes

After the first round, the lead over the rest of the field was more than half a second. On a difficult course, she had flown through the gates with an ease that one looked in vain for her competitors. And the picture was similar in the second round as well. Shiffrin took another short breath before driving inexorably towards number one and a place in the history books.

It was only a matter of time – now the time has come: Mikaela Shiffrin has broken Ingemar Stenmark’s record.

Now she has broken the mark of 86 World Cup victories. No skier has won more times than Stenmark – and now Shiffrin. It is precisely the place where she clinched her first World Cup victory ten years ago, where she is now making history. It’s probably only a matter of time before Shiffrin tops the list all by himself. Already tomorrow she can get victory number 87 in the slalom.

Brignone takes second place

The other drivers were more like extras on this historic day. The distance to Federica Brignone, who secured second place, was more than 64 hundredths. Third place went to Sara Hector from Sweden. In addition to the World Cup victory and the record, Shiffrin can also get the small crystal globe for the overall victory in giant slalom for the second time.

For Shiffrin, who also won the overall and slalom World Cup this season, this is anything but a side note. “When I started this season, it was my dream to win the giant slalom World Cup”, said the American after the race.

Disappointing end of the season for DSV drivers

A disappointing giant slalom season came to an end for the German riders in Åre. As in all previous World Cup races, no DSV driver could score points. Lena Dürr dropped out in 32nd place, Emma Aicher was 41st. This means that the second starting place in the giant slalom is in danger for the coming winter. It would be a serious setback for DSV.