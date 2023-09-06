Miami Football Club President Supports Record Transfer of Luis Palma to Celtic

Miami, United States – The recent signing of Luis Palma by Celtic of Scotland has made waves in Central American football. The transfer represents a record-breaking deal for Vida, the club Palma previously played for. Luis Cruz, president of the Miami-based team, played a significant role in facilitating the transfer, sacrificing financially to ensure its success.

In an interview with Diario LA PRENSA, Cruz expressed his support for coach Héctor Vargas, who has been facing challenges with the team’s current poor performance. Despite being at the bottom of the Apertura 2023 standings, Cruz believes in Vargas’ project and remains hopeful for future success.

Cruz also revealed his close relationship with Palma and discussed their ongoing communication following the player’s move to Celtic. Speaking about the negotiations with Greek club Aris, Cruz admitted that Vida had to compromise in order for the transfer to happen. Aris initially resisted releasing Palma, but with perseverance from the Vida team, the deal eventually went through.

Although Cruz did not disclose the exact amount received by Vida for the transfer, he acknowledged that it was a significant sum. He emphasized the importance of Palma’s departure for Vida, as it opens up opportunities for other players on the team. Vida is currently working on a new project with the incorporation of 18 young players, aiming to rebuild and improve their performance.

Cruz also reflected on Palma’s journey, highlighting the player’s potential and how their faith in him led to his success. He mentioned that earlier negotiations with Braga fell through, but Palma’s move to Celtic has proven to be a positive step for his career.

Praising Palma’s talent, Cruz expressed pride in his selection for the Honduran National Team. He admitted that it was disheartening to see Palma overlooked previously but believed that the player’s dedication and determination would now shine through. Cruz expressed his hope for Palma to showcase his skills and contribute to the success of the national team under the leadership of Reinaldo Rueda.

Regarding the current state of Vida, Cruz acknowledged that improvements needed to be made defensively. However, he expressed confidence in Vargas and pointed out that the coach had several players of quality who could contribute to turning the team’s fortunes around.

When asked if there were any other players currently being scouted for potential transfers, Cruz mentioned Sander, who had been considered for a move but was currently sidelined due to injury. Cruz expressed his hopes for Sander’s recovery under Vargas’ guidance, as they aim to find opportunities for the player in the future.

In conclusion, President Luis Cruz’s unwavering support for Luis Palma’s transfer to Celtic highlights the ambitions of Vida and their commitment to player development. With their eyes set on future successes, both for Palma and the overall club, Vida is determined to navigate the challenges ahead and emerge stronger.

