Record transfer: RB Leipzig signs desired player Openda from RC Lens

As of: 07/14/2023 3:41 p.m

The move from Lois Openda to RB Leipzig is finally done. The Belgian offensive player comes from RC Lens to the DFB Cup winner and becomes a new record transfer.

The tug of war over Lois Openda is over. As RB Leipzig officially announced on Friday (July 14), the 23-year-old attacking player from the French Ligue 1 is moving from RC Lens to the DFB Cup winners. Openda, who is supposed to close the gap at RB for the exceptional player Christopher Nkunku who has migrated to Chelsea, will receive a five-year contract with RB until 2028 and the shirt number 17.

Transfer fee of 38 million euros

“We are happy that we can present Lois Openda, our absolute dream player up front today,” said RB sports director Max Eberl. The negotiations between RB and Lens had dragged on for weeks. The initial bid from Leipzig is said to have been 30 million euros. According to media reports, RB is now transferring a base fee of 38 million euros plus bonus payments. Openda thus replaces Naby Keita as a record transfer.

With the fee, we stayed within our planned framework
Max Eberl | Head of Sport RB Leipzig

“We held the talks with Lens on an equal footing and constructively, but tough on the matter, and in the end we found a solution that we are convinced is fair in every respect,” Eberl continued: “We are with the Transfer fee remained within our planned framework, and if success-oriented bonuses also occur, this means above all that we were able to celebrate the sporting successes together with the player, which we all wish for and how they correspond to our ambitions.”

RB Leipzig’s sports director Max Eberl. (archive image)

Openda shoots Lens to runner-up

Openda has been on the Leipzigers’ wish list for a long time. The nine-time Belgium international has scored 21 goals in 38 games for Lens this season, contributing significantly to their runners-up position. “Lois plays very straightforwardly and always pulls towards the goal, whether as a central striker or on the wings. In addition to his speed, his variability in finishing is an enormous quality of his, because he can score goals with the right, left or header “, praised Eberl.

Lois Openda on the pitch.

Openda himself was “very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig from now on. RB Leipzig stands for a clear and offensive game idea that suits me perfectly as a striker. I’m coming to a club with top conditions and a team that Has huge potential. Now I want to use my strengths to help us build on our previous successes and write new success stories.”

Central defender Bitshiabu also approaching

After Benjamin Sesko, Nicolas Seiwald, Leopold Zingerle, Christoph Baumgartner and Fabio Carvalho, Openda is the sixth newcomer for the new season. In addition to Nkunku, RB also has to compensate for the departures of regular players Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai. Defense chief Josko Gvardiol is apparently facing a million-dollar move to Manchester City. A possible replacement for the central defense could be presented in the near future. According to media reports, El Chadaille Bitshiabu’s contract signing is imminent. The 18-year-old Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain is set to sign until 2029 and cost up to €20m.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu is also about to move to RB Leipzig.

red/sid/pm

