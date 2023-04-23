Recovered alcoholic leads Boston to victory. A fantastic season, praises the expert

Four years ago, he had problems with alcohol and wasted the opportunity of a life that he had been waiting for a long time. However, Canadian coach Jim Montgomery was able to get out of an extremely difficult period and this season, Boston is boldly chasing the coveted Stanley Cup. “He talked about rehab as the best thing that could have happened to him,” Sport.cz expert Marek Burkert describes in the Příklep hockey program, who also praises the fantastic season of the team around star Czech forward David Pastrňák.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

