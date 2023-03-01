FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with Recrowdthe first crowdfunding platform in Italy in the real estate sector for capital raised in 2022, which will be the Official Crowdfunding Partner of the Nerazzurri Club until the 2024-25 football season.

The agreement unites two excellences Made in Milan but projected beyond the Lombard border, which share an innovative spirit and the goal of establishing themselves more and more as leaders and references in their field of competition not only in Italy but internationally. The partnership with Inter will allow Recrowd to be able to count on the large fan base of the Nerazzurri Club and on the great visibility that the Inter brand offers to bring football fans closer to the world of innovative real estate investments. Crowdfunding also allows private individuals to participate in city redevelopment, with a social as well as urban impact, through the financing of real estate projects.

“We are happy to announce Recrowd as our new partner and to tie ourselves to a leading brand in a highly innovative sector such as real estate crowdfunding” the words of Alexander Antonello, Corporate CEO of FC Internazionale Milano. “Innovation, especially in the digital sphere, is one of the pillars of our Club’s growth strategy and we are happy to be able to find the same values ​​in our new partner”.

“We deeply believe in the values ​​that sport, and in particular football, have the ability to convey to the community, which are not limited only to the pitch but which often reach everyday life” he comments Gianluca DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Recrowd. “For these reasons, the agreement with FC Internazionale Milano will focus on sharing with millions of fans the opportunity to participate in important redevelopment projects in the area through the innovation brought by our platform”.