Red Bull BC One, breaking career booster

Imposing white marble staircases, an Italian theater dating from the 18th century, wall frescoes and a crystal chandelier. This is the prestigious setting in Montpellier for the French final of Red Bull BC One, the benchmark competition in breaking, a discipline which will sign its entry into the Olympic program at the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer. Since Friday, a good hip-hop sound has been resonating in the corridors of the Opera, place de la Comédie.

In the boxes usually reserved for singers and musicians of the National Orchestra of Montpellier, a hundred b-boys and b-girls stretch and warm up before advancing on the stage, in the hope of winning a precious ticket for the grand world final of the Red Bull BC One, an unofficial World Championship. After New York last November, the most publicized competition, the one that can change the career of a dancer, will settle on October 21 in Paris, in a Roland-Garros already sold out.

Far from the qualification circuit for the Paris 2024 Olympics, managed by the International Dance Federation (WDSF), the Red Bull BC One, the event that popularized the one-on-one (Olympic) format in the industry, embraces hip-hop culture and is based on an incomparable vibe and notoriety. An essential step for the majority of French breakers, including members of the France team like Sarah Bee, Khalil, Kimie or Marlone, present in the final this Saturday evening.

“We came out of it even more mature because we learned so much in a short time, more than any other competition. It makes you move forward in your dance, in the break, in everything. Especially mentally. »

B-girl Kimie lived the world final in New York last year, her first, at only 16 years old. A huge experience gained in just a few days. “This scene is really something else. I had never felt such sensations before, says the one who signed a top 8 in the United States, the best French result last year and trains with her big brother Marlone, in the family garage, near Nîmes. . We come out even more mature because we learned so much in a short time, more than any other competition. It makes you move forward in your dance, in the break, in everything. Especially mentally. I fell against a New Yorker (the American Sunny), the public booed. Frankly, going through this, you better be mentally ready. »

Mark the spirits with its originality

The goal also: to mark the spirits. In a world where a video of a crazy movement can go viral so quickly, it’s not easy to stand out from the profusion of content on social networks (the event’s Instagram account has more than 600,000 followers). So many, like b-girl Kimie, have prepared new passages (the sequence of figures), especially for the event.

Even without winning the unofficial “world champion” belt, the BC can boost a career. The Frenchwoman San Andrea, 27, from Montpellier, won the French final in 2018 and even won a world final, during the first women’s edition of BC One. “I created a little surprise so I was discovered a little with this battle and this one made a lot of talk about me, explains the one who is a judge in Montpellier this Saturday and intermittent show in life. Afterwards, I won other battles but it really had an impact on my career, in the community. I was invited to events more and I felt that people knew who I was, respected me a little more. »

Same old story with Lilou, break legend well beyond French borders. The Lyonnais won it twice, in 2005 and 2009, and now plays the role of “big brother” for the younger generation. “Winning twice made me travel everywhere, I had a lot of opportunities, says the one who notably danced with Madonna at the Superbowl or in a clip of the group The Chemical Brothers. It changed my life, beyond the world of station wagons. But it’s not just winning, it’s also your energy on stage, your style, your originality, your soul as a dancer. »