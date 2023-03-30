Still a few months away Red Bull BC One Italy Cypher, the National Final of the biggest and most prestigious breaking competition in the world, which will take place in Bologna on May 27th. While waiting for the event, after Milan, Bari will host the second qualifying stage: battle 1vs1 open to talents from every region of Italy, from which the 4 best b-boys and 2 best b-girls will come out and will have the right to access the National Final.

Fundamental task that of the jury made up of internationally recognized street performers, dancers, teachers and choreographers: B-Boy Elia Del Nin, B-Boy Danilo and the B-Girl Nadia. To warm up the audience Ricky Rock e Deejay Manzowho have taken part in some of the most renowned international events on the scene.

The appointment for all fans of breaking is Saturday 22 April 2023 atOld Fashioned Club.

Below is the programme:

15.00 registrations

H 16.30 open door

17.00 preselection

H 19.00battle start

H 22.00 battle end

The b-boy and b-girl winners of Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy, in addition to being decreed national champions, will have the opportunity to represent Italy at the 20th Red Bull BC One World Final, scheduled for October 21, 2023 in Paris in the famous Roland-Garros stadium.