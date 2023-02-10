Red Bull BC One arrives in the fascinating setting of the Ville Lumière in Paris, the final of the biggest and most awaited 1vs1 breaking competition in the world. The iconic Stade Roland-Garros, temple of tennis and venue of the French Open, will thus be transformed into the biggest international breaking stage, where the best b-boy e b-girl of the world will put their skills to the test to contend for the coveted title of Red Bull BC One World Champion.

With over 90 qualifying events hosted in 28 countries, the Red Bull BC One World Final brings together breakers from all over the world ready to show the highest level of powermoves, toprock steps, footwork, freezes, tricks and more. Last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final took place in New York, USA, in the birthplace of hip hop. B-Girl India, from the Netherlands, has won her first title and became the youngest ever to win the champion belt. B-Boy Victor, from the USA, won his second at homeo world title.