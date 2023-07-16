Red Bull becomes the “title sponsor” of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera

With the presentation of the 2023 poster, the countdown that will mark the run-up to the Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, scheduled at the Misano World Circuit from 8 to 10 September 2023, begins.

Preparations are intensifying for the events scheduled in San Marino and on the Rimini Riviera, which as a consolidated tradition will accompany the show at the Misano World Circuit where last year over 100,000 spectators flocked over the weekend, welcomed into a real fleet of engines. MotoGP is a strategic event for the hospitality industry and the economic spin-off produced, associated with global media visibility, also represent a strategic element in tourism promotion.

The communication activity is enriched by a prestigious partner such as Red Bull and the multi-year agreement provides for the inclusion in the name of the event of a brand that is already a protagonist in many areas of motorsport, to which is added the role of ‘title sponsor’ for the appointment that develops on the territory and on the track at the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera.

It will be a global involvement that will see Red Bull as an actor, together with the promoters, in the territorial marketing project that wants to tell the world about the virtuous bond between a place, the Riders’ Land, and its riders.

Red Bull, extraordinarily effective in its communication campaigns all over the world, will be an integral part of the communication project and the events scheduled on the eve of the Grand Prix, summarized in the hashtag #Racevolution.

“Working as title sponsor of Red Bull – comment the promoters of the Republic of San Marino, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Province of Rimini and Santa Monica SpA – represents a significant added value for all of us. When we approached this great adventure, we took it as a challenge to transform a sporting event into a territorial marketing lever, where communication represented and still represents a fundamental element. Having Red Bull by our side, which represents the avant-garde in this field, leads us to make an upgrade towards the promotion of our entire territory. Precisely for this reason, together with Dorna and Red Bull, we have drawn up a multi-year development plan that will see Misano World Circuit, the tourist economic system of the Republic of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, at the center of the project”.

The leitmotif of the communication project is the 2023 poster, born once again from the creativity of Aldo Drudi and Drudi Performance.

“We had so much fun making this poster – comments Aldo Drudi – and we are very satisfied with the result. The occasion was fantastic: to tune Red Bull, a brand that has a sensational and recognized communicative power, with the work we’ve done in recent years, since we’ve been taking care of the artistic part of the Grand Prix. However, combining two consolidated and successful images also represented a risk. We began to evaluate the possibilities that magically aligned themselves when we chose to place the Red Bull reference and the drivers’ silhouettes on the graphic carpet that we have been using for some years now to customize the curves of the circuit, a texture that makes it unique and which has allowed us to make a difference all over the world. We have turned the same traits on the identifying colors of Red Bull which, coincidentally, recall the sun, the sea and the sky. So we were able once again to contextualize the Grand Prix on our Riviera and San Marino”.

The 2023 poster also contains another novelty, a real logo of the Grand Prix.

“We created it by combining the naming with the Red Bull brand through a stylized helmet with the same graphic signs, all magically harmonized – adds Drudi – We are satisfied to have once again created an original, colorful campaign, without resorting to computer drawings or having to draw to virtual images. It was almost magical to be able to merge these two worlds, two powerful images that mix in this graphic work without disrespecting them”.

The launch of the 2023 poster launches a campaign multiplied by the digital channels of all the promoters, which will be accompanied by a video made in collaboration by Dorna and Red Bull.

