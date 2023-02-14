Home Sports Red Bull Cliff Diving returns to Polignano a Mare on 1 and 2 July 2023 – Sport Marketing News
It was announced yesterday, on the occasion of the BIT – International Tourism Exchange: the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Seriesthe international championship of diving from great heights, will return again to Polignano a Mare (BA) on 1-2 July 2023. The iconic Italian stage, positioned on top of a limestone cliff overlooking the sea, will host for the tenth time the 24 high diver in competition. What makes this location unique, reconfirmed by the World Series also for 2023, are the houses overlooking the cliffs, which seem to emerge directly from the clear waters of the Adriatic, offering thousands of spectators and each of the athletes an unforgettable scenario.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving elite, 12 men and 12 women from all over the world, are ready to dive off the 27 and 21 meter platforms – passing through the unmistakable private house, now a symbol of the Italian history of this event – ​​and reaching 85 km/h in flight in just 3 seconds of free fall to offer the public a show made of acrobatics, vaults and unparalleled technique. The blues are present in the race alessandro derose, permanent diver of the entire World Series e Italian ambassador of the event, determined more than ever to show off all his skills, ed Elise Cosettiyoung wildcard Trieste and the first Italian athlete to compete in the women’s division of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, in which she made her debut in 2021. Also in the Polignano a Mare stage, after her debut in 2022, she will also compete again Andrew Barnabasvery young new entry class of 2004.

Red Bull Cliff Diving is a prestigious and recognized international event, which not only arouses emotion and spectacularity, but which also generates an important and positive economic impact on the territory and on the whole of Puglia, as well as offering an exceptional “showcase” of caliber world. Thanks to the live television broadcast in Italy and around the world and the visibility guaranteed by the Red Bull channels, the 2022 World Series obtained media coverage in 86 countries, reaching 1.5 billion people worldwide. The Italian stage was followed by around 200 million people and it is estimated that it generated a total economic impact of over 5 million euros for Polignano a Mare, and over 6.6 million for the Puglia Region.” This is the comment of Roberto GiuglianoMarketing Manager of Red Bull Italia, who spoke at the press conference announcing the Italian stage of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023 at the Puglia Region stand.

Andrea Barnaba of Italy prepares to dive from the 28 metre platform during the second competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Italy on September 17, 2022.
Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine dives from the 28 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy on September 18, 2022.
Elisa Cosetti of Italy prepares to dive from the 22 metre platform during the second competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Italy on September 17, 2022.
Alessandro De Rose of Italy prepares to dive from the 27 metre platform as Dario Costa (L) of Italy flies by the statue of Domenico Modugno during the Volare project prior to the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy on September 14, 2022. // Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209140487 // Usage for editorial use only //

