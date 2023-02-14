It was announced yesterday, on the occasion of the BIT – International Tourism Exchange: the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Seriesthe international championship of diving from great heights, will return again to Polignano a Mare (BA) on 1-2 July 2023. The iconic Italian stage, positioned on top of a limestone cliff overlooking the sea, will host for the tenth time the 24 high diver in competition. What makes this location unique, reconfirmed by the World Series also for 2023, are the houses overlooking the cliffs, which seem to emerge directly from the clear waters of the Adriatic, offering thousands of spectators and each of the athletes an unforgettable scenario.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving elite, 12 men and 12 women from all over the world, are ready to dive off the 27 and 21 meter platforms – passing through the unmistakable private house, now a symbol of the Italian history of this event – ​​and reaching 85 km/h in flight in just 3 seconds of free fall to offer the public a show made of acrobatics, vaults and unparalleled technique. The blues are present in the race alessandro derose, permanent diver of the entire World Series e Italian ambassador of the event, determined more than ever to show off all his skills, ed Elise Cosettiyoung wildcard Trieste and the first Italian athlete to compete in the women’s division of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, in which she made her debut in 2021. Also in the Polignano a Mare stage, after her debut in 2022, she will also compete again Andrew Barnabasvery young new entry class of 2004.

“Red Bull Cliff Diving is a prestigious and recognized international event, which not only arouses emotion and spectacularity, but which also generates an important and positive economic impact on the territory and on the whole of Puglia, as well as offering an exceptional “showcase” of caliber world. Thanks to the live television broadcast in Italy and around the world and the visibility guaranteed by the Red Bull channels, the 2022 World Series obtained media coverage in 86 countries, reaching 1.5 billion people worldwide. The Italian stage was followed by around 200 million people and it is estimated that it generated a total economic impact of over 5 million euros for Polignano a Mare, and over 6.6 million for the Puglia Region.” This is the comment of Roberto GiuglianoMarketing Manager of Red Bull Italia, who spoke at the press conference announcing the Italian stage of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023 at the Puglia Region stand.