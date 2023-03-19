Even starting from the bottom, Red Bull scores double. Perez first, Verstappen second. The old Samurai Fernando Alonso keeps watch over him, behind there, another podium, the hundredth of his career, taken away at the end of the race due to a penalty. Then le due Mercedes, Russell e Hamilton. Leading the world championship, he leads Max by one point, the one won with the fastest lap. It’s going to be a season like this, we’ll be watching the others having fun. And Ferrari? The big bosses will be happy, at least it’s not the first of the losers. In a while maybe he’ll be traveling on rhythms of the year horribilis 2021, but never mind, they’ll get over it. Beyond all the words and all the promises and sensations invented on the day of its presentation, the reality is that at the start of the season, the Red is also behind Aston Martin and Mercedes, which is not a given. very comforting, given that the Brackley team keeps repeating that their car is just not right. Imagine that of Maranello. And while the aerodynamic technician Sanchez asked to leave and left, they say that Benedetto Vigna is not at all happy with Vasseur. But look at you! If so, well congratulations, he could have thought about it sooner. Now we put up with the usual junk, Vasseur who says that now he has understood everything, that yes there is some problem but that we need to work and so on. And what the hell! Do they even want to go on vacation?

Let’s get ready for another year of disappointments.

Unfortunately given the trend it won’t even be the last. Let’s just hope Perez stands up to Max from here on out, if you know what a bore. Maybe really, as Toto Wolff said before the start, and not so much as a joke, Red Bull wanted to start from behind with Verstappen to make a double comeback. The gap with our opponents is so clear that we need these diversions to not fall asleep: we have to prepare ourselves for a world championship with no history, so boring that we can only watch it to figure out who finishes third. As in 2022, the Red Bull continues to run away uncatchable on the straights, as well as now being extremely balanced to the point of also achieving excellent performance on the mixed. The Milton Keynes team has also improved compared to last year and moreover demonstrates that they already know the car thoroughly, unlike their direct rivals who are still frantically working on their problems looking for answers to unresolved questions. Any reference to Ferrari is not purely coincidental. In addition to the eternal tire management problem, on the straight the Prancing Horse car continues to lag behind, it is clearly in difficulty entering and exiting corners and in qualifying Sainz had repeatedly complained of derating problems, «an event that signals a weakening of the hybrid following overheating», as Carlo Platella explains well on Formulapassion.it. But where can it get put like this? There is even the suspicion that Binotto had already understood that there was none for anyone in this round and for this reason he only made the noise go away. In reality, if he had stayed with Sanchez and Cardile, perhaps they would have done something more together to improve the car. Not to win, but at least to continue to be second. Except that Benedetto Vigna had been clear and decisive: the latter is the first of the losers. Better now? But we’re not kidding. The CEO of Ferrari should learn that certain statements are made only when one is stronger. Otherwise a nice silence was never written.

The race confirms all these impressions right from the start.