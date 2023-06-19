Red Bull from 100, Ferrari a 7.5 race. Perez disappeared – breaking latest news

by Flavio Vanetti

Verstappen like Shiffrin. Alonso threatens, Hamilton saves the Mercedes barrack, Albon the positive note of the weekend, Russell the negative. Then there are the usual missing

For a change, Max Verstappen won again and now, after the umpteenth artist’s brushstroke which in Montreal is worth his sixth victory of the season out of a total of eight by an always unbeaten Red Bull, F1 must stop to pay homage to the Flying Dutchman in a special way (and Dominant): the 41 first places like Ayrton Senna are not only a numerical event, but also a historical passage because they are linked to one of the absolute legends of racing. And the 100 victories of the drinkers in less than 20 years of the team’s existence (18, to be precise, after the Jaguar takeover) give further emphasis.

So let’s start right from here with the report cards, having said that in the single-color blue we noticed some slight decline (the RB-19 appeared more affordable), while we also saw some timid traces of Ferrari red.

Red Bull 100

The team lands in triple figures after the incipit of 2005 and 350 races run: an impressive growth, considering the time required for evolution and the fact that level opponents were met along the way, such as Ferrari and McLaren at the end of the first decade of the 2000s and the Mercedes that practically dominated the second. If Dietrich Mateschitz (may his soul rest in peace) set the tone with visions of him, Helmut Marko (albeit with his rough ways) and Christian Horner (as cynical as necessary and astute in wedging themselves in the control room of F1) have ensured successful management. Finally the Genius, Adrian Newey, put often unbeatable single-seaters on the track. The words of Ron Dennis come to mind when Newey leaves McLaren: he goes to a team that will not do much and that will allow him to have less stress and to enjoy life.

Max Verstappen: 41

The vote reflects the connection to Senna, another stage of his explosive rise in glory. There comes a comparison with skiing: Max Verstappen is the Mikaela Shiffrin of F1, because like the American champion she has crazy numbers at a still young age (25 years in her case) and because, above all, she promises to attack other primates . Given that the RB-19 on the Gilles Villeneuve track seemed more “human” (does the circuit have to do with it or is it true that the single-seater was immediately taken to the top to administer the rest of the season without significant steps forward?), SuperMax once explained more than being the displacing factor.

Alexander Albon: 8.5

Great performance – of constancy and resistance to enemy attacks – by the Thai driver, an adequate interpreter of a Williams FW45 made more competitive by the Grove technicians. The team directed by James Vowles thanks to Albon’s seventh place leaves the bottom of the constructors’ standings: it was an ignominy for a team that has won 16 world titles (7 for the drivers) and is expected to return to at least a decent level.

Fernando Alonso: 8.5

At the start beaten by Hamilton’s best sprint, but on lap 22 he makes up for it with a great overtaking (with relative and imaginable enjoyment) against Lewis to hit the second place of honor of the year (there are six podiums in total) and for cancel the anonymous race in Barcelona. The good news for the Matador that this time Verstappen won with just 9″ of difference, the bad news that the music hasn’t changed anyway and that Aston Martin, although it has regained its role as second force in the championship, is missing something to reach the top of the mountain. Moreover, Alonso has Perez’s second place in the World Cup in his sights.

Lewis Hamilton: 8

To try, try. He immediately overtook Alonso, then was passed by the Iberian and then tried to match him. But he can’t take it and collects Fernando’s threatening proclamation – Leave it to me – when from the low wall Aston Martin warns Nando of his rival’s approach. Lewis does not yet have the full support of a Mercedes which remains a work in progress on the way to recovering maximum competitiveness. For him to save the shack, on the day Russell makes quite a mess.

Ferrari SF-23: 7.5

The race pace was in line with that of the fastest, the problem of tire wear apparently resolved, if it is true that the Reds chose a (correct) strategy on a stop. Better to go with the lead steps, but perhaps something can be seen even if the improvement process will not be quick or easy. Note on Saturday’s troubles and a ruinous qualifying (here the vote becomes 4, but it goes to the team, not to the single-seater): the team shouldn’t be found only on a technical level. Frederic Vasseur (score 6.5, at least this time he didn’t look like someone whose cat has just died) has a mission on a very broad front.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz: 7

Charles finally experiences a GP without problems, Carlos in turn positive, even if he finds himself blocked in traffic at the start. For both, the deficit in qualifying weighs heavily (also conditioned by bad weather), which prevented the answer to this question: what could this improved Ferrari have done with two cars further up the grid?

Esteban Ocon: 6

He does a 4-point work for an Alpine that is again unconvincing and lame with Gasly’s contribution, even if the Frenchman from Milan has the extenuating factor in the qualification ruined by Sainz’s impropriety, a long wave that submerged his GP .

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris: 5.5

Maybe McLaren is stronger than what the track says, but the two drivers are unable to prove it. The Australian Piastri serves a great overtaking on Hulkenberg, then ends up caught up. Norris, on the other hand, eats up the points for an error and a 5-second penalty. No good, Andy Luotto would have said.

Sergio Perez: 4

He no longer catches the ball, Verstappen’s form is probably also crushing him on a psychological level: he finished sixth (and the placement is already a species, given the one he drives) with a gap of half a track. Mexico and clouds, many and threatening.

Nico Hulkenberg: 4

Much ado about nothing. After a terrific qualifying, a shrimp race. Did someone explain to him that he was turning the other way?

The missing: 3

Magnussen (inaccurate and never on the spot), De Vries (but from F1?), Zhou (in his seasonal swing this time he was down) and Tsunoda (why so anonymous?) signed up for the Club Dispersi in Montreal. Some are repeat offenders, however.

George Russell: 2

The bulwark that sent her race to hell is unforgivable. Third place in Barcelona is already on the back burner: something more is needed to deserve the rank of future leader of Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas: 2

Destiny is a good devil, after all, and gives him a point of consolation. But this only occurs due to the penalty of Norris, otherwise he would have dropped out of the top 10. The marble cat managed to get overtaken in the sprint by Stroll (one who is not Fangio…), after having given other demonstrations of his softness: the Alpha needs a captain.

Lance Stroll: 1

The paw in the last meters which is worth two points does not erase yet another disappointing performance, moreover in front of his fans. Meanwhile Alonso continues to eat his skull: a human accident.

Alpha Tauri: 0

slipped to last place in the Constructors’ World Championship, leaving its older sister Red Bull in embarrassment. Bad story to become the black sheep… Laurent Mekies, leaving Ferrari, will become the new team principal: congratulations for the choice, one might say, even if it is true that it is lower than that difficult to go.

