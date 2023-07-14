Red Bull is the title sponsor of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera – Sport Marketing News

With the presentation of the 2023 poster, the countdown that will mark the path towards the Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Rivierascheduled at the Misano World Circuit from 8 to 10 September 2023, where last year flocked over 100 thousand spectators in the weekend. There MotoGPin fact, is a strategic event for the hospitality industry and the related economic products, associated with global media visibility, which also represent a strategic element in tourism promotion.

The communication activity is enriched by a prestigious partner such as Red Bullwhich will be an integral part of the communication project and the events scheduled on the eve of the Grand Prix, summarized in the hashtag #Racevolution. The multi-year agreement provides for the inclusion in the name of the event of a brand that is already a protagonist in many areas of motorsport, to which is added the role of ‘title sponsor‘ for the appointment that develops on the territory and on the track at the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera. It will be a global involvement that will see Red Bull as an actor, together with the promoters, in the territorial marketing project that wants to tell the world about the virtuous bond between a place, the Riders’ Land, and its riders.

“Support as title sponsor of Red Bull – they comment the promoters Republic of San Marino, Emilia-Romagna Region, Province of Rimini and Santa Monica SpA – represents a significant added value for all of us. When we approached this great adventure, we took it as a challenge to transform a sporting event into a territorial marketing lever, where communication represented and still represents a fundamental element. Having Red Bull by our side, which represents the avant-garde in this field, leads us to make an upgrade towards the promotion of our entire territory. Precisely for this reason, together with Dorna and Red Bull, we have drawn up a multi-year development plan that will see Misano World Circuit, the tourist economic system of the Republic of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, at the center of the project”.

The leitmotif of the communication project is the poster 2023born once again from the creativity of Aldo Drudi and Drudi Performance.

“We had so much fun making this poster – he comments Aldo Drudi – and we are very satisfied with the result. The occasion was fantastic: to tune Red Bull, a brand that has a sensational and recognized communicative power, with the work we’ve done in recent years, since we’ve been taking care of the artistic part of the Grand Prix. However, combining two consolidated and successful images also represented a risk. We began to evaluate the possibilities that magically aligned themselves when we chose to place the Red Bull reference and the drivers’ silhouettes on the graphic carpet that we have been using for some years now to customize the curves of the circuit, a texture that makes it unique and which has allowed us to make a difference all over the world. We have turned the same traits on the identifying colors of Red Bull which, coincidentally, recall the sun, the sea and the sky. Thus we were able once again to contextualize the Grand Prix on our Riviera and San Marino”.

The 2023 poster also contains another novelty, a real one logo of the Grand Prix.

“We created it by combining the naming with the Red Bull brand through a stylized helmet with the same graphic signs, all magically harmonized – adds Drudi – We are pleased to have once again created an original, colorful campaign, without resorting to computer-generated drawings or having to draw on virtual images. It was almost magical to be able to merge these two worlds, two powerful images that mix in this graphic work without disrespecting them”.