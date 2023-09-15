Home » Red Bull wants to win it all. But now comes a track that also haunts him
Red Bull wants to win it all. But now comes a track that also haunts him

Can Singapore snap Red Bull’s 15-game winning streak? Nothing is impossible. “I will say straight away that if we win in Singapore, then we have a chance to win all the races in one year and that will certainly be our goal. At the beginning of the season it didn’t seem realistic because something like this has never happened in history,” said Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor.

He also suspects that it will be a real chore for his stable on the local city circuit. Ferrari won both practice sessions, Charles Leclerc in the first and Carlos Sainz in the following. Max Verstappen was third and eighth, and above all, both pilots often complained on the radio about the behavior of the car. Which, on the other hand, is already such a well-worn song, because Verstappen often “gobbles” in order to dominate from qualifying.

“But I have to say that Ferrari – and Leclerc in particular – was a specialist on this track in the past. If Ferrari dominates qualifying, it could be a problem for us because overtaking is very difficult here. However, I remain optimistic, our package should be good enough to win even in Singapore,” said Marko.

So far, everyone is singing the praises of his team and Max Verstappen. For example, Fernando Alonso, the most experienced driver in the championship, said: “I don’t know what they eat and drink in that team, because they are the best in everything. They have the fastest car and driver, they don’t make mistakes, they change tires the fastest, they have the best starts and strategies.”

Photo: Vincent Thian, CTK/AP

See also  Power and CCTV failure in Montreal

Max Verstappen during practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 world champion, added: “Verstappen is doing a better job than anyone else. Working with his engineer and team, he managed to blend in perfectly with the car. In that case, you just sit in the car and don’t even think. The car obeys him at his word.’

Will the winning streak continue on Sunday?

