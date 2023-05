Red Bull driver Serio Pérez won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Second and third places went to Pérez’s team-mate Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who started from pole position. Pérez took advantage of the safety car’s entry on the twelfth lap for De Vries of the Alpha Tauri to go off the track. When the race restarted, Verstappen managed to overtake Leclerc and remained in second position until the end of the race. For Pérez it is the sixth victory in his career.