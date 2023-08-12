Home » Red Star, Covic wants a place in the Final Four
Red Star, Covic wants a place in the Final Four

Nebojsa Covic, president of Red Star, spoke to Serbian TV about the team’s goals for the season that is about to begin.

“We have assembled a strong team and are evaluating the possibility of further reinforcements. We have an experienced coach and excellent coaching staff. Our goal is to qualify for the EuroLeague Final Four, then obviously we will think about winning all the other trophies and pursuing success in the EuroLeague as well”.

“To avoid misunderstandings, we have expanded our roster, but we have also increased the budget. I want to underline this because transparency is very important to us”.

The Serbian team has now added 9 players to the roster, starting from the director trio Napier-Teodosic-dos Santos.

Among other novelties, the wing Giedraitis and the big man returning from the NBA Marko Simonovic.

