Red Star, first pro contract for Nikola Topic

Red Star have announced that they have signed 17-year-old Nikola Topic, son of former club player Milenko Topic, on a four-year contract – his first at professional level. The player played in 2 Euroleague games last year and 7 in the ABA Liga and comes from a brilliant performance in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament (28.4 points and 6.9 assists on average in 7 games).

