Red Star wins at Châteauroux and achieves a sixth success in a row

Red Star continues to ride its positive streak. Habib Beye’s men won this Monday evening on the Châteauroux field (2-1) as part of the 8th day of the National. Fodé Doucouré (23rd) opened the scoring for the visitors then the locals equalized following an own goal from Blondon Meyapya (60th). It was finally Hacene Benali who gave victory to the Ile-de-France residents from the penalty spot (74th).

With this success, Red Star recorded a sixth victory in a row in a Championship where it consolidated its leadership position with four points ahead of Niort, its runner-up. Châteauroux remains stuck in 13th place.

