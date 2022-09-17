PAVIA

Pavia is embittered, but does not seem willing to resort to the mistaken identity that led to the expulsion of Trajkovic in the half hour of the second half of the Coppa Italia derby against Voghe, with the result still 1-1. . A key episode in a balanced match, decided by the goal in the 89th minute of Castellano which sanctioned the elimination of the Azzurri and the promotion of the Rossoneri who in the second round will challenge the Oltrepo in a single match on 12 October. The red for a double yellow card would have been up to Ferroni, but the referee sent the Croatian midfielder in his place apparently due to the incorrect signaling of an assistant. No complaints from Pavia. We look ahead even if the director Luca Sacco does not hide his regret. «A defeat in a derby burns – begins the blue manager -. What makes us angry is the mistake of the mistaken identity that cost Trajkovic the unjust expulsion, but despite this in the last quarter of an hour, outnumbered, we tried to win, the only useful result for the qualification, before undergoing the ‘1-2 on expiry ». Coach Maurizio Tassi is also looking beyond: «I don’t want to go back to this episode and I congratulate Vogherese for the victory. I hold on to the beautiful first half of Pavia played at a very high pace. Too bad for a mistake that cost us 0-1 but was remedied immediately with a draw from Maione – remembers the Pavia coach -. In the second half of the game more open and then the expulsion conditioned us in the final when we were more tired, but we still created two scoring and De Toni was good on one. Without forgetting Puka’s last-minute rescue on Principe’s shot. I said that I have 20 owners and it was not rhetoric – concludes Tassi -. The players I am coaching know this and have seen it also at the beginning of the season where there were not only 11 starters, but many alternatives between good players who make up our squad. Now let’s think about Sunday’s championship match with Ardor Lazzate ».

Rossoneri euphoria

The atmosphere of euphoria after the winning Italian Cup derby pervades the environment of the Vogherese. The Rossoneri team, returning by bus from Pavia, was welcomed by many cheering fans, who stayed until late at night to rejoice in the square of the Parisi stadium. Voghe’s external blow to Fortunati rewrites the statistics, the Rossoneri’s victory at Pavia, in official matches, was missing since March 16, 1997, when in the then C2 championship, Voghe won 2-1, identical result on Wednesday evening, with a double from Matteo Gay.

«I confess that I got chills when I saw our fans enter the stadium shouting ‘Welcome to Voghera’. We dedicate the victory of Pavia to them, to the club and to the whole team group. We made a great performance, suffering when there was a need to suffer, but without ever giving up on attacking. This derby won represents a great injection of confidence, it gives us a lot of self-esteem and shows that we can play with everyone », explains the coach Massimo Giacomotti. The victory at Fortunati, signed by Andriolo and Castellano, gave further confirmation of the quality of the squad available to Mr. Giacomotti, with the 2-1 goal created by the two substitutes, Franchini and Castellano: “The fact of having so many players valid available offers me many more solutions. It is not easy for me to leave out the players who are committed to the starting lineup, but this abundance must be a strong point for us. Even those who enter from the bench can become decisive, as happened in Pavia. I’m happy with the tests of Allodi, Selmi, Andriolo, Castellano, all guys who responded very well, but in general I want to applaud the whole team ».

Now Voghe’s journey in the Cup will lead the Rossoneri to another derby, this time at Parisi, against Oltrepo for the round of 16 in a straight match, scheduled for 12 October: «It will be another very tough match, against a strong team. We certainly don’t snub the Coppa Italia, but now let’s think about Sunday’s match against Pontelambrese ». –

Enrico Venni

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI