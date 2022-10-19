Original title: The tenth round of Serie A (quote)

“Red Wolf” kills Sampdoria (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) In the early morning of Beijing time yesterday, in the tenth round of Serie A, Roma beat Sampdoria 1-0 away, ushering in a three-game winning streak.

In this campaign, Roma won the game with Lorenzo’s spot kick. It was Lorenzo’s first goal of the season, a tribute to his 200-game milestone in Serie A. After this campaign, Roma accumulated 22 points, ranking fourth in the standings, four points behind the leader Naples. This season, the “Red Wolf” has won seven wins, one draw and two losses in the first ten rounds of Serie A, creating the best record in the same period since the 2015-2016 season, and is expected to launch an impact on the Champions League seat. What is more unfavorable for Roma at the moment is that midfielder Dybala was injured in the last round against Lecce and will miss 4 to 8 weeks.

Sampdoria suffered ten rounds without a victory after losing in this campaign, setting the worst record in the same period since returning to Serie A in the 2012-2013 season. In the standings, the Sampdoria team is bottom with three points, sounding the relegation alarm in advance.

In another game, Fiorentina drew with Lecce 1-1 away.