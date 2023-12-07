Home » Reds agree with veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario
The Cincinnati Reds have added a veteran presence to their infield, agreeing to a deal with Dominican player Jeimer Candelario. While the club has not confirmed the move yet, it is dependent on Candelario passing a physical exam.

Candelario was traded from the Nationals to the Cubs at the 2022 Trade Deadline and had a strong offensive season despite being limited to just 41 games in 2023 due to injuries. At 30 years old, Candelario posted a .251/.336/.471 line, with an OPS of .807, the highest of his career in a full season. He also hit a career-high 22 homers and finished tied for sixth in the majors with 39 doubles.

Candelario made his Major League debut with the Cubs in 2016 and was later traded to the Tigers in 2017. He then signed with the Nationals last winter before being traded to Chicago in July. The Reds will be looking to benefit from Candelario’s experience and offensive production as they reinforce their core for the upcoming season.

