Reds Face Tough Challenge Against Pirates in Crucial Playoff Race

Cincinnati Reds face tough challenge against Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB series

The Cincinnati Reds are gearing up for a crucial series of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which could bring them closer to securing a spot in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Ohio squad is heavily reliant on securing positive results in this trio of matches, which kick off today, Friday, September 22, at the Great American Ball Park.

While the Reds are still mathematically in contention in the National League Central, it appears to be a daunting task to knock the current division leaders, the Milwaukee Brewers, off their throne with an impressive record of 87-66.

If the Reds lose the series against the Pirates, it would grant the Brewers an automatic pass to the postseason as uncontested champions of the division. Therefore, the Reds’ safest bet is to fight for the wild card spot. Their closest rival in the race for the wild card is the Arizona Diamondbacks, boasting a record of 81-72, with a half-game lead. However, the competition remains fierce as the Chicago Cubs (79-74) and Miami Marlins (79-74) are also vying for that second wild card position.

In contrast, the Pirates (72-81) have already been officially eliminated from playoff contention but still have hopes of securing at least the second wild card spot.

The Cincinnati Reds’ lineup is bolstered by the offensive prowess of their first baseman, Spencer Street, who leads the team in various statistical categories including home runs (22), RBIs (82), hits (148), doubles (33), and total bases (251).

The game between the Reds and Pirates is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. United States time, with Andrew Abbott (8-5) taking the mound for the home team Reds, sporting a 3.68 PCL. On the other hand, the Pirates are yet to announce their starting pitcher for the matchup.

Unfortunately for the Reds, the Pirates have had the upper hand in their head-to-head matchups this season, winning six out of the ten games scheduled in the regular calendar. The Reds were even swept in all four games when they faced the Pirates at the PNC Park from April 20 to 23.

This series holds significant importance for both teams as they strive to achieve their respective goals in the playoffs race.

