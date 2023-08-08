Title: Cincinnati Reds Snap Six-Game Streak with Back-to-Back Homers, Defeat Miami Marlins 5-2

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds managed to halt their six-game losing streak on Tuesday as Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto smashed back-to-back homers off Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, helping secure a hard-fought 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.

This win marked a turning point for the Reds, who had struggled since the All-Star break, going 10-14 in that period. With their losing streak coming to an end, the team hopes to regain their form and remain in the playoff berths.

Cincinnati’s rookie pitcher, Brandon Williamson, displayed exceptional skill on the mound, striking out a career-high nine batters in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed just one run and three hits, providing much-needed stability for his team.

Despite the Marlins’ efforts to mount a comeback, including home runs from Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr., their fifth consecutive loss was sealed. Miami finished the game with five hits and committed two errors.

In the ninth inning, Miami’s Bryan De la Cruz and Jake Burger managed back-to-back walks, offering a glimmer of hope for the struggling team. However, star pitcher Alexis Díaz rose to the occasion, striking out Jesús Sánchez with a foul tip. The game ultimately concluded with Luis Arráez grounding into a double play, extinguishing any remaining chance of a Marlins victory.

With this save, Díaz has now recorded an impressive 33 saves out of 34 chances.

Among the players, Cuban-born Jorge Soler contributed a run scored and an RBI, while Yuli Gurriel went 3-0. Dominicans Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez finished with 3-1 and 2-0 respectively. The Venezuelan Avisaíl García had a 2-0 performance.

On the Reds’ side, Dominican player Elly De La Cruz scored a run but went 0-3 at the plate.

This victory for the Reds is not only a much-needed boost for their morale but also keeps their playoff hopes alive. The team will look to build on this win as they move forward in their season.

