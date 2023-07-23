Reds’ Trio of Homers Crushes D-backs in 4-2 Victory

Title: Reds Hit Three Straight HRs to Extend Winning Streak

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds continued their impressive form on Saturday as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2, securing their fourth consecutive victory. The game was highlighted by a remarkable display of power hitting, with TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, and Jake Fraley hitting three consecutive home runs in the sixth inning.

The Diamondbacks’ rookie right-hander, Brandon Pfaadt, who was called up from Triple-A Reno, initially found success on the mound, retiring 16 straight batters after Spencer Steer’s leadoff single in the first inning. However, his strong performance was quickly overshadowed by the Reds’ explosive power display.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with one out and an 0-2 count, Friedl connected with a pitch and launched it into the visitors’ bullpen behind right field, kicking off the home run spree. McLain then followed with a deep shot to left field, and Fraley completed the trio with a drive to right field, handing the Reds a commanding 3-1 lead.

The last time the Reds accomplished such a feat was on July 13, 2022, when Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, and Stuart Fairchild hit three consecutive home runs at Yankee Stadium.

Rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson continued to impress on the mound for the Reds, delivering another strong start. Williamson allowed just one run and three hits, further solidifying his place in the team’s rotation.

In terms of individual performances, Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks went 3-1 with an RBI, while Geraldo Perdomo managed a 1-0 performance. The Reds’ Elly de la Cruz did not record an official at-bat but scored a run.

With this victory, the Reds’ winning streak now stands at four games, boosting their confidence as they aim to climb the standings in the coming weeks. The team’s powerful display of hitting against the Diamondbacks highlighted their ability to dominate opponents and could serve as a key turning point in their season.

The Reds will look to carry this momentum forward as they continue their series against the Diamondbacks, with hopes of extending their winning streak and making a push for a playoff spot in the highly competitive NL Central division.

