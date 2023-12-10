Reduced to nine after the expulsions of a goal-scoring Lukaku and Zalewski, AS Rome was caught by Fiorentina

AS Roma is no longer losing – its last defeat in Serie A dates back to October 29 (1-0 against Inter Milan) – it is not really moving forward either. José Mourinho’s players have already been won by the leading trio, made up of the two Milanese clubs and Juventus Turin.

By conceding a draw on home soil against Fiorentina (1-1) on Sunday, the Romans still regained fourth place in Bologna. Romelu Lukaku, entry (5th) for the Giallorossi, and Lucas Martinez Quarta (66th), in the second act, were the scorers of the evening.

If Paulo Dybala, decisive passer, was injured, the expulsions also livened up the meeting. The referee sent two red cards to the Romans, one to Nicola Zalewski (64th), the other to Romelu Lukaku (87th) for a dangerous tackle, and another to Fiorentina and Nikola Milenkovic (after the whistle final).

Share this: Facebook

X

