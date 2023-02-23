reeboks presents Nano X3 Training, the new entry in the award-winning Reebok Nano line. Living up to the title of “Official Shoe of Fitness”, the Nano X3 has been specially conceived to offer reliable performance and comfort at the highest levels, and all in a design characterized by elegance and versatility.

Among the noteworthy features of the X3, the latest addition to the Nano family, note the innovative technology Lift and Run (L.A.R) in the midsole, created to provide versatility and support during training. The heel includes a dome-shaped TPU piece that stiffens during lift to provide greater stability, then softens again when not under load. In addition, this special structure is surrounded by Floatride Energy compound which ensures responsiveness and cushioning when jumping or running. But there’s more: the “dome” is connected to an additional TPU base, which adds lateral and torsional support as well as ensuring greater forefoot propulsion.

“The training needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts continue to evolve, and the Nano has no intention of falling behind” commented Tal Short, Senior Product Manager at Reebok. “The Nano X3 is the most sophisticated iteration of this iconic model, and has been specially conceived to prioritize comfort and support in a renewed design. This shoe instills all the confidence needed to succeed in any type of training.”