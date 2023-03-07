Status: 07.03.2023 7:19 p.m

According to media reports, the Spanish public prosecutor wants to accuse FC Barcelona in the referee affair. The accusation: corruption and fraud.

The Madrid daily newspapers The country and El Mundo reported on Tuesday (07.03.2023), citing legal sources, that the lawsuit is directed against the club as a legal entity, against the former president, among others Joseph Maria Bartomeumembers of its management teams and against the former referee official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

The reason for this is the millions in payments made by FC Barcelona an negreira has transferred. According to media reports, 6.6 million euros flowed between 1994 and 2018. negreira said that his company “Dasniel 95 SL” verbally advised the club on how the players should behave towards certain referees. The FC Barcelona argued that such advisory services are normal for big clubs.

Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira – a man of influence

However was negreira Vice-President of the Referees Committee of the Spanish Football Federation during the payments period. In view of the high sums, speculation followed as to whether negreira his influence in favor in Barcelona could have used. The Referees Committee, of which he was vice-president, decides, among other things, on the promotion and relegation of the referees.

It fits into the picture that the then Barca-President Bartomeu stopped making payments in 2018 – the same year Negreira left the association. Negreira then threatened the club in a fax that irregularities would be made public if he were not to continue to be paid.

Events are statute-barred under sports law

Barcelona hardly has to fear the consequences of sports courts, because according to the La Liga boss Javier Tebas the incidents are time-barred.

Criminal law, on the other hand, is getting serious, because in 2010 the criminal offense “corruption in business life” came into force in Spain. This is now the basis for the charge that all payments made since 2010 could become relevant. The investigation has been going on for almost a year.

Add to that the VAR referee Javier Estrada Fernandez in February criminal complaint against negreira and his son – because of possible corruption and abuse of office.