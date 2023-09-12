Referee and Federations Confirm Match Despite Poor Stadium Conditions

The fate of the upcoming match between Colombia and Chile was uncertain due to the poor condition of the field at the Monumental stadium, home of Colo Colo. However, a last-minute meeting held just a few hours before the game has affirmed that the match will be played as scheduled.

Concerns arose about the field’s suitability for play after it was heavily damaged during recent concerts held at the stadium. The physical well-being of the players was at stake, raising doubts about whether the duel could go ahead.

Referee Jesús Valenzuela expressed his dissatisfaction with the field and called for a meeting with the federations involved. Following the discussions, it was decided that the much-anticipated match will indeed take place.

Meanwhile, reports from Santiago indicate that the Colombian Football Federation is not aware of any issues with the field. Despite its poor condition, they maintain their belief that the game can proceed as planned.

In light of the ongoing complaints about the stadium field, alternative options such as relocating the match to the National Stadium were considered. However, the organizers insisted on keeping the venue, leading to its confirmation as the site for the crucial second date of the South American Qualifiers.

Fans and players alike will now eagerly anticipate the outcome of the match, hoping that the poor condition of the field does not hamper the quality of the game.

