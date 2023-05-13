Referee Černý: I have a good feeling that we did not affect the derby with our performance

Three spring derbies in a short span, three times the same cast of referees. The head referee Dalibor Černý stood his ground again, only the penalty in the set-up will be discussed, thanks to which the players of Sparta defeated Slavia 3:2 and came significantly closer to the league title. “Our performance must be judged by the commission. I cannot judge what the opinions of the professional public and fans will be. We feel good that we did not influence the match with our performance,” Černý describes his feelings in an interview with O2 TV Sport.

