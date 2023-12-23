Referee Department issues a statement after Anderlecht – KRC Genk: “Penalty had to be restarted”

© Boumediene Belbachir

The Referee Department already issued a statement on Saturday evening about the penalty phase during Anderlecht – KRC Genk. “Because there were two Anderlecht players in the penalty area in addition to Yira Sor, the penalty area had to be resumed.”

We are halfway through the first half. KRC Genk gets a penalty after a handball by Thomas Delaney. Heynen gets behind the ball and misses, but Yira Sor follows well to tap in the rebound.

But what then turns out? The Nigerian had sprinted into the box too quickly, causing the goal to be disallowed. First, referee Nathan Verboomen wanted to restart the penalty, but the VAR – Jan Boterberg – then decided to give a free kick to Anderlecht.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

A wrong decision by the VAR, as the Referee Department now admits. There were already two Anderlecht players in the box, so the penalty had to be retaken anyway.

KRC Genk is currently looking at what steps it can take. According to the regulations, an incorrect restart counts as a referee error, which means that it is possible for this match to be replayed.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

