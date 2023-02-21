Suspension from arbitration until 2024 for explaining the rules with a video on Tik Tok. The story of 23-year-old Alessandro Iuliano has conquered the sports news. The referees cannot make public statements and the whistle of the Aia section of Mestre made a video commenting the game actions. The boy had been “booked” in May 2022 (provision of inhibition for 5 months), then a second suspension for another 18 months.

“If you are a referee, you cannot express yourself freely on social media”

“How funny it is to think that The Hague can suspend an arbitrator why does i Tik Tok in 2023 – said the referee to The New Venice and Mestre -. An absurd situation. Imagine a boy, like me, who brings his passion, refereeing, to social media and brings many people closer to this world, but is condemned because he freely expresses his opinion on social media. If you are a referee, you cannot express yourself freely on social media“.

“I miss the pitch but I don’t turn off social networks”

The suspended referee insists: “These are the rules, I miss the pitch but I don’t turn off social media. They are right, but I tell thousands of young people about the joy of being a race director and many enroll in the course. So why should i stop?“.