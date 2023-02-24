A referee disqualified from The Hague. What in itself may sound like a paradox is actually all true: Alexander Julian, the 23-year-old referee of the Mestre section, was suspended for two years by the top management of the Italian Referees Association for having made unauthorized public statements, something prohibited by the regulation. In particular Iuliano, known on social networks as “arbitrino“, went viral on Tik tok thanks to videos explaining the rules of football.

Stop until May 2024

From the Beginners category, Iuliano reached the First Category. The stop of the championships due to the pandemic prevented him from further leap into Promotion. It was precisely in that period of lockdown that the young fischietto from Veneto launched, in particular on Tik tok (where he exceeded 200k followers), the format – which immediately went viral – in which he delighted in explaining the rules of the regulation. However, not taking into account the strict AIA regulation, which effectively forbids public statements to their members (article 42, fourth paragraph) unless authorized. And so in May 2022 the “arbitrino” was initially banned for 5 months, but now the further sting has arrived: disqualified extended until May 2024 for a total of 23 months.

“Removing the barriers between fans and referees”

How did the person concerned react to the heavy fine? On the one hand, Iuliano made a mea culpa (”I don’t contest the decision because there is a regulation that speaks for itself”), on the other, however, he covertly launched an appeal to The Hague itself: ”Today social networks are fundamental , The Hague could use them to confront the fans. There is still a barrier between the people and the referees that can finally be broken down with the Internet”. And then a fact: ”Thanks to my videos, many people have signed up for courses to become a referee. It is a fact that there is a lack of referees: I remember very well that in the recent past a round of the amateur championship was suspended simply because there were no referees available to complete the trio, or many are forced to referee both on Saturdays and Sunday. For me, social networks are a real passion, a channel to get in touch with people who have the same interests as me”. The users, after all, are all with him and immediately launched the hashtag #freearbitrino to protest the Hague decision.