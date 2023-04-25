Home » Referee Felix Brych in an interview about authority and video evidence
Sports

Referee Felix Brych in an interview about authority and video evidence

by admin
Referee Felix Brych in an interview about authority and video evidence


“My authority is the basis for almost everything I do as a referee”: Felix Brych
Bild: picture alliance / nordphoto GmbH

How does a football referee gain authority? In an interview, Felix Brych explains why the Greeks booed him mercilessly, what Sergio Ramos wanted from him and why he misjudged Lionel Messi.

Mr. Brych, what is authority for you as a football referee?

My authority is the basis for almost everything I do as a referee. It starts with my fitness, with my appearance. I always wanted to be an athlete too. If the players see me as such, I already have authority. That’s why the moments when you see each other for the first time were very important to me. As an authority, I also need to be confident. And then of course there are my decisions. When I get more right than wrong, the players believe in me. I always wanted my authority because of my accomplishments and not just because of my position. Otherwise I would have been a game manager. But I wanted and still want to be more.

See also  Merkel's last trip to the United States. Biden: "Friends with disagreements"

You may also like

I recovered from the injury, now the pain...

3rd league: SC Verl ends Borussia Dortmund’s series

Totti: ‘Spalletti among the best around, future Roma?...

The first China Road Cycling Professional League in...

Cult goalie Chilavert wants to become president

she had moved in with the boy, but...

FC Bayern, Matthäus: “I was told that Uli...

NBA, LeBron James scores at the end and...

Chinese Men’s Team Wins Gold in Archery World...

Atalanta resumes the race, Roma defeated 3-1 –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy