Referee Felix Brych in the Sportschau interview

Status: 04/27/2023 1:56 p.m

When is handball a punishable offense? For Felix Brych, the decision is now so “ungrateful” that he is hoping for help. “I would like the discretion to be taken away from us,” said the football referee on Thursday (April 27, 2023) during a visit to the Sportschau editorial team.

The handball rule is clear, but the evaluation can “ become very, very difficult “, said Brych.” It’s so ungrateful that I don’t even want to decide anymore “, says the 47-year-old lawyer from Munich. Therefore, he would like a clearer definition of when a handball is punishable. This is now “ thing of football “, and not the referee.

The interpretation of handball has been modified for years, and a change is being discussed again for the new season. Since the introduction of Video Assistant (VAR), discussions surrounding handheld play have increased as cameras also capture light touches that were previously often overlooked.

“Very important tool, without which I would not whistle anymore”

The VAR was introduced in the Bundesliga for the 2017/18 season. “ It wasn’t easy at first, it was like open-heart surgery “, says Brych. In the meantime, he feels comfortable with the technical assistance: “ It’s a very important tool, I wouldn’t give a whistle without VAR. “

Felix Brych, who officiated at major tournaments and in 2017, who was the highlight of his career, refereed the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus Turin (4-1) in Cardiff, recently decided to continue one more season at national level. Even after that he will probably stay with the German Football Association (DFB), possibly in the training of young referees.

Rather in the field than in the Cologne cellar

On the 30th match day of the Bundesliga, Brych will not be used as a field referee, but as a VAR in the game between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg. He also enjoys that, but he prefers the lawn to the so-called Cologne basement: “ The contact with the people and the players, the atmosphere in the stadium – that’s extraordinary. “