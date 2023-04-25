Home » Referee Felix Brych would no longer whistle without video evidence
“My authority is the basis for almost everything I do as a referee”: Felix Brych
How does a football referee gain authority? In an interview, Felix Brych explains why the Greeks booed him mercilessly, what Sergio Ramos wanted from him and why he misjudged Lionel Messi.

Mr. Brych, what is authority for you as a football referee?

My authority is the basis for almost everything I do as a referee. It starts with my fitness, with my appearance. I always wanted to be an athlete too. If the players see me as such, I already have authority. That’s why the moments when you see each other for the first time were very important to me. As an authority, I also need to be confident. And then of course there are my decisions. When I get more right than wrong, the players believe in me. I always wanted my authority because of my accomplishments and not just because of my office. Otherwise I would have been a game manager. But I wanted and still want to be more.

