Referee Felix Brych would no longer whistle without video evidence

Mr. Brych, what is authority for you as a football referee?

My authority is the basis for almost everything I do as a referee. It starts with my fitness, with my appearance. I always wanted to be an athlete too. If the players see me as such, I already have authority. That’s why the moments when you see each other for the first time were very important to me. As an authority, I also need to be confident. And then of course there are my decisions. When I get more right than wrong, the players believe in me. I always wanted my authority because of my accomplishments and not just because of my office. Otherwise I would have been a game manager. But I wanted and still want to be more.