Referee offended: Mourinho banned for four games

Jose Mourinho has been banned for four games in international club competitions after freaking out at referee Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final. This was announced by UEFA on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old Roma coach had waited for the English referee Taylor after the 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat against FC Sevilla in the underground car park of the Budapest stadium and, among other things, called him a “disgrace”.

In addition, UEFA imposed various fines totaling 135,500 euros on the Roman club, among other things because of the misconduct of their fans in the final and semifinals.

