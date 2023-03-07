Mourinho’s expulsion during Cremonese-Roma and lo fight the fourth man they came under investigation by the federal prosecutor’s office. The yellow and red coach he had exposed the disrespectful behavior through the media di Serra against him, also threatening legal action. The head of the FIGC federal prosecutor’s office, Giuseppe Chiné, listened to Mourinho and Serra and then the match director from Cremona (Piccinini) and other members of the Giallorossi staff (Maurizio Lombardo, Vito Scala, Stefano Rapetti and Massimo Manara). There The prosecutor’s office also acquired some audio and video footage in which Serra’s lip would be reproposed to Mourinho. The Sports Court of Appeal suspended the two-match ban imposed on the “Special One” by the Sports Judge, requesting a supplementary investigation, and Mourinho therefore went on to the bench in the match (won 1-0) against Juve.

“I said, ‘You’re playing the stadium against you'”

“I didn’t say anything that could offend Mourinho“, said the fourth man Marco Serra in a TV report broadcast by Hyenas on Italia 1. With a lip-reading expert, Giuliano Callegari, the phrase that the latter allegedly said to the “Special One” is submitted to Serra. “Everyone’s kidding you… Go homego home” would be the reconstructed version from Hyenas and has already emerged in recent days. “I didn’t say those words there I said something else”, replied the referee. “And what did he say?” he is asked. “I said: ‘You’re playing the stadium against you. Go to the area, go to the area’“, the words of Serra.